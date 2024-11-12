JITF Infra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1848.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.26% to Rs 480.59 crore

Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 1848.06% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.26% to Rs 480.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 720.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.480.59720.0615.1315.97-1.2448.41-19.1932.7380.264.12

