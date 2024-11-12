Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JITF Infra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1848.06% in the September 2024 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1848.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 33.26% to Rs 480.59 crore

Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics rose 1848.06% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.26% to Rs 480.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 720.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales480.59720.06 -33 OPM %15.1315.97 -PBDT-1.2448.41 PL PBT-19.1932.73 PL NP80.264.12 1848

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

