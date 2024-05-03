Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peninsula Land Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Peninsula Land Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Transwarranty Finance Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Filatex Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2024.

Peninsula Land Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 58.7 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93109 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd soared 12.66% to Rs 12.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37014 shares in the past one month.

AVT Natural Products Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 99.66. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16334 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spurt 11.24% to Rs 330. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1398 shares in the past one month.

Filatex Fashions Ltd jumped 10.19% to Rs 13.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

