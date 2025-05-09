Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 705.90 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 0.08% to Rs 92.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 705.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 687.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 368.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 2798.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2668.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

705.90687.422798.952668.6418.0418.1118.3319.45147.79139.94584.61579.57122.90120.28491.96508.6892.5492.61368.72383.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News