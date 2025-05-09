Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 48.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 68.04 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 48.04% to Rs 30.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.94% to Rs 103.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 251.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

68.0457.62251.63237.3587.4587.5287.6690.6336.4424.95128.84115.0136.3024.67128.01113.8830.2020.40103.8191.11

