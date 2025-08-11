Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 201.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.58% to Rs 16.67 crore

Net profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 201.92% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.58% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.6711.6156.8732.138.473.337.802.487.852.60

