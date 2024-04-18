Permanent Magnets gains after Acuite Ratings upgrades ratings with 'stable' outlook

Permanent Magnets (PML) rose 1.14% to Rs 1243 after Acuite Ratings & Research upgraded the company's long-term rating to 'ACUITE BBB-' from 'ACUITE BB+' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also upgraded Permanent Magnets short-term rating to ACUITE A3 from 'ACUITE A4+.

AcuitRatings said that the rating has been upgraded considering PMLs sustained improvement in the operating performance along with a healthy financial risk profile.

The financial risk profile is healthy marked by healthy net worth, low gearing and comfortable debt protection metrics.

Further, the debt protection metrics of the company are comfortable with Interest coverage ratio (ICR) and Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 35.41 times and 27.68 times as of 31 March 2023.

The rating further continues to factor in the long standing experience of the management and PMLs established track record of operations. The rating however remains constrained due to intensive working capital operations, high reliance on non-fund-based working capital limits.

Mumbai-based Permanent Magnets is engaged in manufacturing of Alnico (Aluminium, Nickel and Cobalt) Magnets & Magnetic assemblies, parts and accessories of Electricity Meters, Gas Meters and Electrical vehicles.

