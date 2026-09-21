Persistent Systems achieves Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for BFSI

Strengthening its expertise in delivering solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Persistent Systems announced that it has achieved the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). The recognition reflects Persistent's industry expertise and experience delivering solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The specialization strengthens Persistent's ability to help financial institutions turn fragmented data and AI pilots into scalable solutions. Certified Databricks talent, reusable accelerators and established BFSI implementation patterns reduce delivery complexity across risk, fraud and customer intelligence.

Financial Services organizations face growing regulatory scrutiny, more sophisticated financial crime and rising customer expectations. Yet legacy architectures continue to separate transactional data, risk and compliance, limiting timely insights and responsible deployment of AI. Persistent addresses this by leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to unify financial data into a governed, AI-ready layer. Delta Lake, Unity Catalog and Mosaic AI support the development, evaluation and monitoring of data products, models and AI agents within institutional security and governance requirements.