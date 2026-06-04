Persistent Systems collaborates with Databricks and Milwaukee School of Engineering

To strengthen enterprise-ready AI talent

Persistent Systems collaborated on an AI engineering talent initiative with Databricks and the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) to help strengthen the next generation of enterprise-ready AI talent.

Developed in collaboration with the MSOE AI Club, Persistent anchored a Databricks-powered AI Hackathon to scale AI delivery capabilities through deeper collaboration across academia, technology ecosystems and industry practitioners. The program provided students with the opportunity to work with AI professionals, bridging the gap between academic AI learning and real-world implementation.

Using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and supported by the Databricks University Alliance, the initiative gave students hands-on exposure to advanced data and AI engineering environments used in modern analytics, Generative AI and operational AI deployments. It also emphasized on operational scalability, governance, reliability and engineering discipline. Participants worked across the AI lifecycle using technologies including Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, Agent Bricks, and Databricks Workflows, gaining practical experience in scalable AI pipelines, governed data environments, AI orchestration and production-ready AI architectures.