Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 1.83%

Persistent Systems Ltd fell 1.83% today to trade at Rs 5200.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.77% to quote at 37218.57. The index is down 11.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTIMindtree Ltd decreased 1.7% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 1.39 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has lost 15.98% over last one month compared to 11.91% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13450 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6788.8 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3232.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

