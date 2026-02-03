Persistent Systems Ltd soars 3.63%, Gains for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6303, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 9.47% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38074.15, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6315, up 3.63% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 9.47% gain in the Nifty IT index.