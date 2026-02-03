Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.61%, Gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 391.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 17.31% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 391.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 4.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26799, up 3.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 390.1, up 1.76% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 3.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 17.31% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.