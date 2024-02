Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri has reiterated PMs vision to increase share of natural gas from 6% to 15% in Indias energy mix in the inaugural edition of the International Conference of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulators was held under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board. He emphasised that going forward international regulatory conclave of oil and gas regulators be made as an integral feature of India Energy Week or IEW.

