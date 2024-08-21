Petronet LNG inks MoU with Sri Lanka's LTL Holdings

Petronet LNG (PLL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LTL Holdings of Sri Lanka, for supply of LNG to LTL's dual fuelled power plants in Kerawalapitiya, Colombo.

Both parties, through this MoU, have agreed for development of LNG supply chain from PLLs LNG terminal, Kochi to LTLs power plant in Kerawalapitiya, Colombo in a time bound manner.

The proposed supply of LNG from PLL's Kochi LNG Terminal would be through LNG ISO tank containers involving multi-modal transport system.

The initial term of LNG supply would be 5 years, which is extendable subject to mutual agreement.