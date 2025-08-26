Petronet LNG Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 21.56% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.55, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 10.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34494.35, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.7 lakh shares in last one month.