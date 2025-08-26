Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Eris Lifesciences announced that one of its sterile injectable manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad has received approval from Anvisa, Brazil's national health regulatory agency. This facility is part of subsidiary Swiss Parenterals that was acquired by Eris in 2024.

The approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the regulatory agency in April 2025 of both the injectable facilities of Swiss Parenterals, and the company expects to receive approval for the second facility soon. Both facilities are already EU GMP and PIC/s approved and supply a range of products to several Latin American markets including Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru. A company spokesperson said that the Anvisa approval would enable the company to launch its products in Brazil and achieve comprehensive coverage of the Latin American pharma market.