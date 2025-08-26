Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1056, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1056, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Axis Bank Ltd has eased around 1.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55139.3, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.95 lakh shares in last one month.