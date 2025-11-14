Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.43% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Petronet LNG Ltd lost 2.13% today to trade at Rs 273.05. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.24% to quote at 28664.88. The index is up 5.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.65% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 9.4 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.