Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34464.3, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.13 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 271.95, up 0.87% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is down 19.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% gain in NIFTY and a 0.85% gain in the Nifty Energy index.