Tata Power Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,000 cr

On private placement basis

Tata Power Company has allotted 1,00,000 7.05% (Series I) Fixed rate, Unsecured, Senior, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-cumulative NCDs and 1,00,000 - 7.25% (Series II) Fixed rate, Unsecured, Senior, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-cumulative NCDs having face value Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, for a tenor of 3 years and 5 years respectively on private placement basis.

