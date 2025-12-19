Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
NBCC (India) ralied 3.19% to Rs 111.70 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 179.37 crore from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur.

According to an exchange filing, the order pertains to project management consultancy (PMC) services for the Phase-II infrastructure development of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

