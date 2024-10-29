Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 1296.45 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 1.85% to Rs 157.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 160.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1296.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1269.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1296.451269.1718.1716.88247.38239.45217.48213.28157.41160.38

