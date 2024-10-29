Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 1296.45 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 1.85% to Rs 157.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 160.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1296.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1269.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1296.451269.17 2 OPM %18.1716.88 -PBDT247.38239.45 3 PBT217.48213.28 2 NP157.41160.38 -2

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

