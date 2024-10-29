Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 216.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 686.38 crore

Net loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 216.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 125.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 686.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 610.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.686.38610.26-6.5460.61-283.16172.12-288.61167.51-216.32125.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News