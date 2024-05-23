Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the March 2024 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales rise 29.98% to Rs 1076.57 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 73.14% to Rs 69.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 1076.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 828.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.13% to Rs 134.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 2746.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2159.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1076.57828.23 30 2746.502159.95 27 OPM %10.829.14 -9.538.15 - PBDT104.0959.31 76 223.08132.49 68 PBT90.5248.85 85 176.4797.54 81 NP69.5540.17 73 134.9077.47 74

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

