Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 822.80 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 22.58% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 822.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.39% to Rs 98.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 3130.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2894.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales822.80668.43 23 3130.572894.62 8 OPM %7.8810.23 -8.727.64 - PBDT55.1447.89 15 197.92163.41 21 PBT39.1730.63 28 131.4298.44 34 NP28.6123.34 23 98.3475.42 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stock alert: Sun Pharma, PayTM, Nykaa, Reliance Industries, P I Inds

Generic Engineering Construction &amp; Projects standalone net profit declines 21.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story