Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 22.58% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 822.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.39% to Rs 98.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 3130.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2894.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

