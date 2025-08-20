Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government to ban money-based online gaming under Online Gaming Bill

Government to ban money-based online gaming under Online Gaming Bill

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the Online Gaming Bill, a move aimed at regulating the rapidly growing digital gaming sector and putting a stop to online betting. The Bill is likely to ban all money-based gaming transactions once it comes into force. The proposed promotion and regulation of online gaming bill, cleared by Union Cabinet on Tuesday, reportedly prohibits online money gaming or its ads, and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them, as it seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games. The bill proposes that any person offering online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to Rs 1 crore, or both. The provisions also stipulate imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

