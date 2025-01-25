Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PH Trading standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

PH Trading standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 5.09 crore

Net profit of PH Trading rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.090 0 OPM %2.750 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.110.06 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 48.96% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story