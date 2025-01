Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.00% to Rs 269.79 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 33.00% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.00% to Rs 269.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 181.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.269.79181.075.585.9010.186.908.035.248.066.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News