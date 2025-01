Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 371.20 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 30.90% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 371.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 322.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.371.20322.0519.1918.5176.9863.1159.0546.3343.7633.43

