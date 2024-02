Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has acquired 9.35% of f partnership interest totaling 50.60% out of the said proposed investment of 51% in Anugraha Chemicals (partnership firm) till date.

Anugraha Chemicals is engaged in contract manufacturing and manufacturing of APIs, Intermediates and Fine Chemicals.

The aggregate proposed investment is Rs 5.14 crore for 51% partnership interest stake in the firm in multiple tranches.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News