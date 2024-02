Dilip Buildcon announced that the company through Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction -Dilip Buildcon (JV) [VKMCPL -DBL (JV)] has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh. The project entails the construction of achhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and Pressurized pipe irrigation network on Turn key basis. The project cost is Rs 412.92 crore.

