Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artemis Medicare Services raises Rs 330 cr via CCDs

Artemis Medicare Services raises Rs 330 cr via CCDs

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To fund its expansion plans

Artemis Medicare Services has completed the fund raise of Rs 330 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) as part of the definitive agreements signed with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The Company aims to increase bed capacity, introduce advanced speciality services, and enhance patient care to bridge demand-supply gaps and bolster its presence in Delhi NCR. Leveraging brownfield and greenfield opportunities, it aims to expedite growth and extend services to all sections of society in the coming years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The investment will help the Company improve healthcare accessibility and quality by supporting its growth plans in bed capacity, introducing newer medical treatment specialities, and establishing cardiac care centers in Tier 2 and 3 cities. It aims to foster job creation and professional development in the medical field, particularly among women, driving a sector-wide shift towards more affordable and high-quality healthcare solutions in areas where they are needed most.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFC to invest Rs 330 cr in Artemis Medicare Services

Barometers trim losses; consumer durables advance

Indian Hume Pipe hits record high after recording PAT of Rs 44 cr in Q4 FY24

GAIL (India) enters into 14-year charter for newly built LNG carrier

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story