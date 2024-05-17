Kennametal's WIDMA launches next-gen MacHX800 HMC

WIDMA Machining Solutions Group of Kennametal India announced the launch of MacHX800a standard horizontal machining center (HMC) designed for large part machining across industries including commercial vehicles, construction and farm equipment, aerospace and general engineering. Designed with advanced next-gen features including Industry 4.0 compatibility, this new WIDMA machine delivers the rigidity, productivity, accuracy and versatility to machine a variety of materials in the toughest conditions.

The MacHX800 is designed specifically to machine complex large components and deliver productivity in the most demanding conditions, including:

- Incredible accuracy and precision to optimize productivity and manage costs per component

- User-friendly features to help operators load/unload and machine massive components with ease, upholding benchmarked standards of ergonomics and safety

- Integrates with Industry 4.0 environments

WIDMA's MacHX800 combines the advantages of plug and play features with the flexibility of customizing several offerings like choice of spindles, pallets and tool magazines enabling customers to achieve machining goals.

