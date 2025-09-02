Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.08% to Rs 96.67 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 5.88% to Rs 58.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 96.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.96.67130.7798.9973.4979.4275.2978.5774.4458.7055.44

