Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound plunges 1% against dollar as UK 30-year gilt spikes to near 3 decade high on fiscal concerns

Pound plunges 1% against dollar as UK 30-year gilt spikes to near 3 decade high on fiscal concerns

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British pound tumbled around 1% against the dollar as UKs 30-year gilt climbed to their highest level in nearly 3 decades. UKs thirty-year gilt yields touched a peak of 5.680%, up about four basis points on the day, their highest since May 1998 over concerns of a widening UK budget deficit due to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves decision to increase borrowing in last years budget, in turn increasing the risk premium on longer-term gilts because of uncertainty over its rising debts. GBPUSD is quoting at $1.3379, down 1% on the day. Meanwhile, downside in pound and euro over rising fiscal concerns is seen supporting gains in the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies in which the two currencies carry maximum weight. Germanys 10-year government bond yields also jumped toward 2.8%, its highest since late March, while 30-year borrowing costs reached levels not seen since 2011, reflecting rising fiscal concerns across Europe. DXY is holding at 98.31. Meanwhile, markets are now focused on the upcoming Autumn Budget, where Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is widely expected to raise taxes to keep fiscal targets on track.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times

INR extends decline amid weak equities; Spike in oil prices weigh

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story