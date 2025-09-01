Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

The offer received bids for 3.22 crore shares as against 70 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare received bids for 3,22,54,950 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (1 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.61 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it will close on 3 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 126 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 119 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 126 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 70 crore for funding capital expenditure for setting up a new SteriPort manufacturing line at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, Rs 30.13 crore for establishing a new manufacturing line for SVP at the same location, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters are Bhavesh Patel, Vishal Patel, Jayshreeben Patel, Jitendrakumar Patel, and Milcent Appliance. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,46,79,074 equity shares, aggregating to 85.6% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 63.56%. Amanta Healthcare specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of sterile liquid products, primarily parenterals medications delivered through injection or infusion, bypassing the digestive system. The product portfolio includes both Large Volume Parenterals (LVPs) and Small Volume Parenterals (SVPs), manufactured across six therapeutic areas including fluid therapy (IV fluids), formulations, diluents, ophthalmics, respiratory care, and irrigation solutions.

National Sales business consists of branded and generic products. Branded products are marketed, distributed and promoted in India under the name SteriPort. While generics business consists of the development, manufacture and distribution of generic formulation products, which are marketed and distributed in India and for export internationally. Over 45 products are marketed under Amantas own brands across India through a network of more than 320 distributors and stockists. Ahead of the IPO, Amanta Healthcare, on Friday, 1 September 2025, raised Rs 37.80 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30 lakh shares at Rs 126 each to 6 anchor investors.