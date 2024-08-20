Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.57% to Rs 130.79 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 60.88% to Rs 55.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.57% to Rs 130.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.7977.1373.4980.5375.2946.5274.4446.2655.4434.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp