Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.57% to Rs 130.79 croreNet profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 60.88% to Rs 55.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.57% to Rs 130.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.7977.13 70 OPM %73.4980.53 -PBDT75.2946.52 62 PBT74.4446.26 61 NP55.4434.46 61
