U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6155.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 22781.14 crore

Net Loss of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 6155.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2074.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 22781.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18844.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

