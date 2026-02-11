Associate Sponsors

Phoenix International standalone net profit declines 71.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 71.62% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.766.00 13 OPM %54.4454.00 -PBDT2.511.95 29 PBT1.611.06 52 NP0.210.74 -72

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

