Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.94%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 14.91% over last one month compared to 2.61% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.94% today to trade at Rs 2865.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.87% to quote at 6987.78. The index is up 2.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 1.8% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 117.71 % over last one year compared to the 19.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35544 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2867.55 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.45 on 16 Mar 2023.

