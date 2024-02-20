Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.94%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.94%

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 14.91% over last one month compared to 2.61% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.94% today to trade at Rs 2865.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.87% to quote at 6987.78. The index is up 2.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 1.8% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 117.71 % over last one year compared to the 19.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 14.91% over last one month compared to 2.61% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35544 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2867.55 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.45 on 16 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market extends gains; realty stocks under pressure

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.52%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.34%

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Deepak Fertilisers jumps after inking pact with Equinor

Tech Mahindra to acquire 100% stake in Orchid Cybertech Services Inc.

Piramal Enterprises board to mull fund raising upto Rs 600 cr

GIFT Nifty signals negative start

CIE Automotive India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story