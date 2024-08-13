Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.1820.16 -84 OPM %25.791.69 -PBDT1.480.89 66 PBT0.810.43 88 NP0.490.42 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story