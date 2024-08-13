Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 3.18 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 16.67% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.1820.16 -84 OPM %25.791.69 -PBDT1.480.89 66 PBT0.810.43 88 NP0.490.42 17
