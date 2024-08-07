PI Inds rises on reporting good Q1 performance

PI Industries gained 3.47% to Rs 4,412.10 after the pesticides maker registered 17.21% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 448.8 crore on 8.3% rise in revenue to Rs 2,068.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24. Domestic revenues were subdued mainly due to delayed sowing and erratic spread of monsoon although favourable product mix and improved working capital management helped in containing the financial impact. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Biologicals products improved growth and revenue increase by about 39% YoY. 14% growth in Agchem exports were mainly driven by volumes and growth of new products, which was 24% YoY. Pharma contributed exports revenue of Rs 25.3 crore, dipped due to supply deferment of a few products.

The firms overheads increase attributable to the scale-up of exports and promotion expenses for the launch of the new products (11%) and newly acquired Pharma businesses (5%).

EBITDA improved by 24% to Rs 585.3 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 472.6 crore in same quarter last year.

Gross margin and EBITA margin for June 2024 quarter were at 52% (up 526 bps YoY) and 28% (up 356 bps YoY), respectively.

The companys Gross Margin and EBITDA improved mainly on account of favorable product mix and operating leverage.

PI Industries operates in the domestic agricultural inputs and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) exports segments. It is a leading player in the domestic agricultural inputs sector, primarily dealing in agrochemicals and plant nutrients.

