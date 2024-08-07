IMD issues 'orange' alert in 10 states; flash flood warning in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for today (August 7), predicting heavy rainfall in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The IMD also issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain over the next two days.

Himachal rains: IMD issues flash flood alert The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rainfall across ten districts in Himachal Pradesh. The alert also includes a warning of moderate flash flood risk in some isolated areas of the state over the next 24 hours.



The weather department identified Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una as regions likely to experience intense rainfall until Wednesday evening.



Additionally, a moderate risk of flash floods is expected in parts of seven out of the twelve districts — Kangra, Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Mandi — over the same period.

Residents and travellers have been asked to remain vigilant and adhere to safety recommendations, as the severe weather conditions could disrupt daily activities and increase the risk of flooding.

IMD’s forecast 2024: Northwest India

The IMD predicted light or moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The weather department further said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Rajasthan on August 6, Himachal Pradesh on August 7 and August 10; West Uttar Pradesh on August 7 and Uttarakhand on August 6, August 7, August 9 and August 10,” the IMD mentioned.

IMD weather update 2024: Moderate rainfall in west, central India



The met department said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat during the week.

It further said, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and August 8; East Madhya Pradesh during August 6 to August 8; Chhattisgarh on August 6 and August 7; Konkan and Goa during August 7 -August 11, Madhya Maharashtra during August 6-August 12 and Gujarat region on August 8 and August 9.”

Heavy rainfall in east, northeast India

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya between August 6-August 12.



It further said that heavy rainfall is expected in “Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 6 and August 10; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 6, and Odisha and Bihar on August 6”.