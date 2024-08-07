Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Airan Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Uma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2024. Airan Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Uma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 65.96 at 07-Aug-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2538 shares in the past one month.

Airan Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 32.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78123 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 68.61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11976 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd rose 19.89% to Rs 6.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31724 shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd advanced 16.70% to Rs 97.14. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19460 shares in the past one month.

