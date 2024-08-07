Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Airan Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Uma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2024.

Airan Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Uma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 65.96 at 07-Aug-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2538 shares in the past one month.

Airan Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 32.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78123 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 68.61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11976 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd rose 19.89% to Rs 6.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31724 shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd advanced 16.70% to Rs 97.14. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19460 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMD issues 'orange' alert in 10 states; flash flood warning in Himachal

LIC Housing, Marico among 4 stocks with short buildup; key levels to track

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trims gains, up 600 pts; Nifty Metal, Pharma, Realty up 2%

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Ola Electric IPO allotment today: GMP tumbles; Check expected listing price

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story