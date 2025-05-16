Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Agro Industries adopts NFC-enabled smart labels for its acclaimed Indri Single Malt

Piccadily Agro Industries has become the first Indian alco-bev company to implement ForgeStop's cutting-edge anti-counterfeit smart label technology for its acclaimed Indri Single Malt.

With counterfeiting rampant in Indiawhere it's said that more Scotch is consumed than Scotland even producesPiccadily has taken a bold and proac ve step. By integrating NFC-enabled smart labels into its packaging, the company is setting a new benchmark in authenticity and transparency, investing significantly to ensure consumers receive only genuine, original products, reinforcing trust in premium Indian spirits.

ForgeStop InfoTap Labels on Piccadily products utilize EM Microelectronic echo-V chips with 128bit AES encryption and dynamically changing tokens - giving them bank level security and making them virtually impossible to fake.

