With counterfeiting rampant in Indiawhere it's said that more Scotch is consumed than Scotland even producesPiccadily has taken a bold and proac ve step. By integrating NFC-enabled smart labels into its packaging, the company is setting a new benchmark in authenticity and transparency, investing significantly to ensure consumers receive only genuine, original products, reinforcing trust in premium Indian spirits.
ForgeStop InfoTap Labels on Piccadily products utilize EM Microelectronic echo-V chips with 128bit AES encryption and dynamically changing tokens - giving them bank level security and making them virtually impossible to fake.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content