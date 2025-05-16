Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook opens office in Cyprus (Nicosia)

Thomas Cook opens office in Cyprus (Nicosia)

May 16 2025
Thomas Cook (India) has established its presence in the European Union (EU) by setting up its first office in Cyprus (Nicosia). The Company - Travel Circle International (Cyprus) (TCI Euro) is a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) through its wholly owned subsidiary - Travel Circle International (Mauritius). The company will focus on the business travel needs of both its multinational clients and India-based clients with a presence in Europe.

May 16 2025

