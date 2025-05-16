Thomas Cook opens office in Cyprus (Nicosia)

Thomas Cook (India) has established its presence in the European Union (EU) by setting up its first office in Cyprus (Nicosia). The Company - Travel Circle International (Cyprus) (TCI Euro) is a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) through its wholly owned subsidiary - Travel Circle International (Mauritius). The company will focus on the business travel needs of both its multinational clients and India-based clients with a presence in Europe.

