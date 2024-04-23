Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 818.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 818.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 266.53 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 818.22% to Rs 43.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 266.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 391.54% to Rs 109.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 774.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 599.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales266.53194.78 37 774.55599.68 29 OPM %25.057.65 -19.3810.28 - PBDT63.1612.51 405 135.1948.84 177 PBT59.118.55 591 116.9833.26 252 NP43.344.72 818 109.7622.33 392

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

