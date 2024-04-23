Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 818.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.84% to Rs 266.53 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 818.22% to Rs 43.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 266.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 391.54% to Rs 109.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 774.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 599.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

