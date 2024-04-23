Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 158.55 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 0.85% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 158.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.95% to Rs 21.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.90% to Rs 589.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 601.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales158.55157.84 0 589.86601.29 -2 OPM %9.048.81 -10.537.94 - PBDT10.9810.08 9 48.2333.29 45 PBT6.776.15 10 32.1917.80 81 NP4.654.69 -1 21.3312.70 68

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

