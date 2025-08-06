Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 3753.10 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 18.61% to Rs 672.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 566.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 3753.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3395.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3753.103395.3525.0723.911013.15854.05916.47769.63672.41566.92

