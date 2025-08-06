Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.22% to Rs 113.34 crore

Net Loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.22% to Rs 113.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.113.3480.837.041.447.00-0.102.26-4.42-10.54-4.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News