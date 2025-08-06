Morepen Laboratories standalone net profit declines 77.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 391.28 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 77.00% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 391.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 385.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.391.28385.644.8412.6119.2350.6411.3547.058.0635.05

